Nawaz Sharif disqualified by Pakistan’s Supreme Court over corruption charges

A file photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif . Photo: Getty Images

Islamabad: Pakistan’s top court on Friday disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office after a damning corruption probe into his family wealth, cutting short his third stint in power.

The Supreme Court dismissed Sharif after an investigative panel alleged his family could not account for its vast wealth. Domestic media reported a criminal investigation would also be launched against the premier and his family.

“He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament, and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister,” Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan said in court. Reuters