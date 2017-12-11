Buenos Aires WTO Summit: EU seeks India cooperation on food security issue

Susana Malcorra, chair of the 11th World Trade Organization’s ministerial conference, and WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo at the plenary sessions in Buenos Aires. Photo: Reuters

Geneva: The European Union (EU) wants an outcome on the permanent solution for food security programs to be part of “a global package” involving a new mandate for electronic commerce and fisheries subsidies at the ongoing World Trade Organization ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires, said a senior EU official who asked not to be identified.

Effectively, the EU wants India to agree to a new mandate for electronic commerce as well as fisheries subsidies, in return for an outcome on the permanent solution for public stockholding programs.

“We want India to agree for this global package at the ministerial meeting,” the senior EU official said.

EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom called on commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday (10 December) and is understood to have said that Brussels is not seeking an establishment of a Working Party to accelerate work on electronic commerce towards rules-making, said an Indian official who asked not to be identified.

However, the EU official maintained that the EU commissioner did not change Brussels’ fundamental position that they need a working party that will lead to rules-making for e-commerce.

“We are seeking a global package involving the three outcomes— the permanent solution for public stockholding programs, an outcome on fisheries subsidies, and electronic commerce,” the official said.

Several trade ministers from major industrialized countries, including Japan, and South American countries such as Colombia want a new mandate on electronic commerce and flagged it as a major deliverable.

But the Indian commerce minister rejected calls for a change in the mandate for electronic commerce and new issues. “Many of these issues are neither trade-related nor have these been discussed in detail,” he said on e-commerce.

“Gains from e-commerce must not be confused with gains from negotiating binding rules in this area,” Prabhu said.

“It is for this reason that we support continuation of the 1998 Work Programme with its non-negotiating mandate,” he added.

In his plenary statement, Prabhu said India will not accept a shift in priorities from Doha Development Agenda (DDA) issues to non-trade issues like investment facilitation and new disciplines for micro, small, and medium enterprises at the World Trade Organization’s eleventh ministerial conference in Buenos Aires.

India said the new issues have no mandate, and it is a grave error to address them without completing work on unresolved Doha issues.

Without naming the US, which is blocking the appointment of members to the Appellate Body and thereby causing “paralysis” in the dispute settlement resolution system, India said it is concerned “at the inordinate delay in appointment of new members to the Appellate Body.”

“We need to collectively and expeditiously resolve this impasse,” India said.

Among the proposed deliverables at Buenos Aires, India emphasized the importance of the permanent solution for public stockholding (PSH) programs for food security, which “is a matter of survival for eight hundred million hungry and undernourished people in the world.”

“A successful resolution of this issue would fulfil our collective commitment to the global community. In this context, we cannot envisage any negotiated outcome at MC11, which does not include a permanent solution,” the Indian commerce and industry minister said.

He drew attention to addressing the real trade-distorting subsidies by eliminating the Aggregate Measurement of Support (AMS) and removing the continued “asymmetry” as a first step for commencing work in the global agriculture reform.

“This asymmetry needs to be addressed as a first step in agricultural reform through a post-MC11 work programme without, however, shifting the burden of reduction of agricultural subsidies to developing countries,” Prabhu said.

Commenting on fisheries subsidies where some progress has been made, India said, “We can agree to future work on this issue towards an outcome at MC12 that preserves the policy space for developing countries to support millions who depend on traditional fishing activity as the sole source of livelihood.”