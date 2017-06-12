BJP sets up panel for talks with parties on Presidential nominee

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday formed a three-member panel to reach out to all political parties for a consensus candidate for the Presidential elections.

The committee includes Union home minister Rajnath Singh, finance minister Arun Jaitley and urban development minister M. Venkaiah Naidu.

“BJP national president Amit Shah, with regard to the election of India’s President, has constituted a committee for discussion with various political parties,” a party statement said.

“The committee will hold discussions with leaders of various political parties to try and evolve a consensus on a candidate for the post of President,” the statement added.

With the term of President Pranab Mukherjee ending on 24 July, the Election Commission last week announced the dates for the polling process for his successor. Political parties have time until 28 June to file nominations and 1 July is the last day for withdrawal of nominations. Polling is scheduled to be held on 17 July and counting of votes will take place on 20 July.

Senior leaders of the BJP say that the committee will reach out to all political parties.

“There is no division on the basis of parties. The leaders in the committee will reach out to all political parties. It will not be restricted to the members of the National Democratic Alliance,” a senior leader of the BJP said on condition of anonymity.

The move is significant as opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left Front, have also started working to select a consensus candidate among themselves. Leaders from nine parties have constituted a sub-group to field a common opposition candidate in case the government fails to propose a consensus candidate.

Leading the way for opposition unity on the issue, Congress president Sonia Gandhi invited members of more than 15 opposition parties for a discussion on the issue last month.

Members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and state assemblies vote in the Presidential election.

BJP president Amit Shah had postponed his visit to Arunachal Pradesh scheduled for Monday to concentrate on the Presidential election. The party is also planning to defer its national executive meeting set to be held on 15-16 July in Andhra Pradesh as elections are likely to be held on 17 July.

It may be difficult to find a consensus candidate, an analyst said.

“It will be difficult to get consensus on Presidential polls. The fault lines have sharpened. As we get closer to 2019 (general elections), the opposition also need to be able to show something considerable,” Manisha Priyam, a New Delhi based political analyst said.

She added, “The opposition would like to be seen as a bloc that can take this issue forward. However, there is no agreement among the opposition parties.”

PTI contributed to this story.