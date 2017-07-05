Yogi Adityanath’s industrial policy rolls out host of incentives for investors

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) new industrial policy cleared on Tuesday by chief minister Yogi Adityanath opens up a goldmine of incentives for investors, including up to 90% reimbursement of state goods and services tax (SGST) paid by new business units.

The other incentives promised include interest subsidy on purchase of land, plant and machinery, reimbursement of employee provident fund contribution by new business units and exemption from stamp duty payment on land acquired for business.