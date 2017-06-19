Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jun 19 2017. 04 52 PM IST

First air corridor between India and Afghanistan inaugurated

President Ashraf Ghani said the aim of the route is to create more trade opportunities and make Afghanistan an exporting nation

AP
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the air corridor—a direct route that bypasses Pakistan and is meant to improve commerce. Photo: Reuters

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has inaugurated the first Afghanistan-India air corridor during a ceremony at the Kabul International Airport—a direct route that bypasses Pakistan and is meant to improve commerce.

Ghani said the aim of the route is to create more opportunities and make Afghanistan an exporting nation. His adviser Sediqullah Mujadedi said Afghan agricultural products will for the first time head to India on cargo planes.

Mujadedi said the first India-bound flight on Monday included 60 tonnes of natural plants; a second flight will follow, with 40 tonnes of dry fruits to be sent from Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province.

Mountain-riddled Afghanistan is a landlocked country and all imports and exports depend on neighbouring countries. Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have become strained over accusations of harbouring militants.

First Published: Mon, Jun 19 2017. 04 49 PM IST
India-Afghanistan air corridor air corridor Pakistan Ashraf Ghani trade route

