PM Modi to hold seven rallies in Gujarat on 3, 4 December

PM Narendra Modi said the election results in the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections have brought about a wave of positivity and excitement across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday connected with Mahila Morcha workers of Gujarat via Narendra Modi App, will visit poll-bound Gujarat on 3 and 4 December and address seven rallies in Saurashtra and South Gujarat, where polling will be held for the first phase on 9 December.

On 3 December, the prime minister will address campaign rallies in Bharuch in South Gujarat and Surendranagar and Rajkot in Saurashtra, said a state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official. Modi will also attend a function at Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP) in Charodi near Sanand in Ahmedabad district.

The rallies have been strategically scheduled in places where BJP feels it needs a push from its biggest campaigner and four to five constituencies can be reached from one location.

In Surendranagar, where there are five seats, BJP is likely to face a tough contest. The Congress party is banking on the outreach of Somabhai Patel, who has won the seat many times. Bharuch is a stronghold of Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

On 4 December, Modi will address rallies at Dharampur in Valsad, followed by Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar in Saurashtra region.

On Friday, as part of a special outreach campaign, Prime Minister Modi interacted with over 7,500 Mahila Morcha workers of the Gujarat BJP through the Narendra Modi App.

Modi said the election results in the civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh, where BJP has done exceedingly well, have brought about a wave of positivity and excitement across the country. He said the victory was all the more remarkable because of the negative impression and the atmosphere of pessimism created by certain elements.

Modi said the Uttar Pradesh assembly results, followed by the civic body results, have proven beyond doubt that the electorate has rejected the negativity created over bold structural reforms such as demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST). He said similar winds of rejection of negativity are also blowing over Gujarat.

The prime minister strongly asserted that the social fabric of Gujarat cannot be vitiated on caste or sectoral lines for electoral benefit. Modi said the recent favourable assessments by rating agencies, and economic growth numbers announced on Thursday bring good tidings on the economic front.