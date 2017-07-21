Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned after disagreement with Donald Trump on the appointment of the Anthony Scaramucci as communications director
Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, has resigned on Friday morning, telling President Donald Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, reported Associated Press.
First Published: Fri, Jul 21 2017. 09 42 PM IST
