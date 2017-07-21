Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Jul 21 2017. 09 42 PM IST

Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned after disagreement with Donald Trump on the appointment of the Anthony Scaramucci as communications director

White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Photo: AFP
Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, has resigned on Friday morning, telling President Donald Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of the New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, reported Associated Press.

    Topics: Sean Spicer White House press secretary resigns Donald Trump

