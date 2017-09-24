‘Mann Ki Baat’ completes 3 years, PM Narendra Modi urges to promote Khadi

On the three years of Mann Ki Baat, Narendra Modi said people have been at the centre of the radio programme and it succeeded in connecting directly with the people because of the involvement shown by the people of the country. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to support the growth of the khadi sector, which would help the poor of the country.

In the 36th episode of his monthly radio programme completed three years on Sunday, Modi said people have come forward to promote khadi and strengthen the Swachh Bharat initiative.

“Khadi is not a piece of cloth but an idea. I am not asking people to only wear Khadi but since there are so many fabrics with people, why not one with Khadi as well? Youth is also getting attracted to Khadi. The sale of Khadi has increased because of which poor are getting jobs,” Modi said.

On the three years of Mann Ki Baat, Modi said people have been at the centre of the radio programme and it succeeded in connecting directly with the people because of the involvement shown by the people of the country.

“Mann Ki Baat has become a unique opportunity to connect with the entire country. It has become a platform where people from across the nation share constructive views , express their views and concerns,” Modi said.

“The radio programme only takes 30 minutes of time every month but people give their views and write about them every day. It is because of the involvement of the people that government has become more sensitive towards the needs of the people,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister also said there is growing support for Swachhata Hi Seva (Cleanliness is service) movement and people were actively contributing to Swachh Bharat.