Goa govt stable, but there will be a phase of uncertainty for four weeks: Vinay Tendulkar

Vinay Tendulkar, president of BJP’s Goa unit. Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Goa unit chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar says his party’s coalition government in the coastal state is stable in the absence of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is in the US for medical treatment. Tendulkar said in a phone interview that the state would “have to pass through a phase of uncertainty for three to four weeks when Parrikar is away, but normalcy would return after that”. Edited excerpts:

There is a perceptible air of political uncertainty in Goa due to Parrikar’s illness and absence from the state. As the leading partner of the ruling coalition, isn’t the BJP worried?

We are not worried about the stability of our government. Everyday, there is some speculation that the government will fall but let me assure the people of Goa that this government is stable. Yes; there currently is a phase of uncertainty and Goa will have to pass through this phase for three to four weeks. Things will return to normalcy after that. But the government, even in this current state, is stable. See, Parrikar is the tallest leader in Goa and there is no one who can match up to his stature and presence in Goa’s society and politics. When such a person is temporarily away from active politics, there is bound to be some impact. Once he returns to Goa after his treatment, things will get back to normal.

But hasn’t the governance been affected due to the chief minister’s prolonged absence? Especially on the issue of the impending ban on the iron ore mining as per the Supreme Court order?

Look, the chief minister is away, but he has formed a committee of three senior ministers including two from our allies to run the day-to-day affairs of government. This committee has been delegated some financial powers also. We are all doing whatever we can to resolve the mining issue and today, all three Goa BJP MPs including myself met our party president Amit Shah. We have informed Amit Shah about the concerns in Goa about government affairs and we also requested him to send senior leader and Goa in-charge Nitin Gadkari to Goa to hold a meeting on all these issues including mining. The party president has assured us of support and solution to the mining issue.

The BJP has fewer legislators in Goa (14) as compared to the Congress, which has 16. In recent days, some BJP legislators as well as your allies like Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) have spoken about political uncertainty. Do you think the Congress could exploit this situation or your allies could chart a different course?

I do not think so. You must remember that the MGP and GFP decided to lend their support and join the government only if Parrikar is made chief minister. They have clarified themselves that they will stay with Parrikar. They have assured us of their support and I don’t think they will waver in their commitment in this hour. There is a difference between speculation and reality. Reality is that the allies are with us.