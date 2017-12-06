Life today better than 50 years ago, believe 69% Indians: Pew research

The Pew study result is based on a recent survey of 38 countries and interviews with more than 40,000 people. Photo: Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times

Washington: Sixty-nine percent Indians believe that life today is better than it was some 50 years ago, the Pew Research Center, a US think tank, said on Wednesday. Same is the case with several other countries which have seen dramatic economic transformations since the late 1960s, it said.

However, Americans are split on the issue with 41% saying life is worse while 37% say it is better, the research said. The result is based on a recent survey of 38 countries and interviews with more than 40,000 people.

In Vietnam, 88% while in South Korea, 68% people believe that life today is better than it was some 50 years ago, it said. A majority of people in Turkey (65% better) also share a sense of progress over the past five decades.

In some of the more developed countries, people report that life is better today, including 65% in Japan and Germany, and 64% in the Netherlands and Sweden. Half or more in countries ranging from Italy (50%) and Greece (53%) to Nigeria (54%) and Kenya (53%) say life is worse today, the report said.

According to the report, in Europe, populists tend to be more enamoured of the past than people who disapprove of some of the continent’s right-wing parties.

For example, Germans who support the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) are 28 percentage points more likely to say that life is worse for people like them than those who have an unfavourable view of the anti-immigrant party, it added. PTI