Last Published: Sat, Jan 06 2018. 10 54 PM IST

Lalu Prasad’s fodder scam sentence won’t impact ties with RJD: Congress

Bihar Congress asserts that Lalu Prasad’s conviction in a fodder scam case will not have any impact on the party’s ties with the RJD in the state
PTI
RJD chief Lalu Prasad was on Saturday sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs5 lakh by a special CBI court in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago. Photo: Mint
Patna: The Bihar Congress on Saturday asserted that Lalu Prasad’s conviction in a fodder scam case will not have any impact on the party’s ties with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state.

“The special court’s judgement to convict and sentence Lalu Prasad will not have impact on forces fighting for secularism and social justice. Congress-RJD alliance will continue in Bihar,” Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee acting president Kaukab Qadri said.

The Congress party respects the judicial process and will continue to do so in future, Qadri said in a statement. The RJD chief was on Saturday sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs5 lakh by a special CBI court in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.

First Published: Sat, Jan 06 2018. 10 54 PM IST
