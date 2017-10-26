GST will reduce prices, consumers will be biggest beneficiaries: Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that consumer protection is one of the top priorities of the government. Modi was addressing the International Conference on Consumer Protection today.
Modi also shared that a new law for consumer protection is in the making. The new law will have stricter provisions against misleading advertisements.
Modi also said that the goods and services tax (GST) is giving the country a new business culture and the consumers will be the biggest beneficiary of the new indirect tax regime.
Prices will come down as a result of competition among companies following GST’s implementation, said the prime minister.
On affordable housing, Modi said that his government is working to make sure housing for all by 2022.
