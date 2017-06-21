Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 09 58 AM IST

Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind joins Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi

NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind joined the International Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi as he performed asanas at Connaught Place

PTI
Donning a white yoga-themed T-shirt, Ram Nath Kovind joined dignitaries and other enthusiasts at the iconic venue and performed routines for about 45 minutes. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Donning a white yoga-themed T-shirt, Ram Nath Kovind joined dignitaries and other enthusiasts at the iconic venue and performed routines for about 45 minutes. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Latest News »

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday joined the International Yoga Day celebrations in the national capital as he performed asanas at central Delhi’s Connaught Place and urged people to take up the traditional practice.

Donning a white yoga-themed T-shirt, he joined dignitaries and other enthusiasts at the iconic venue and performed routines for about 45 minutes. “We are all here to do yoga. Everyone should do yoga,” Kovind told reporters after arriving at the venue.

The 71-year-old low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member, on Tuesday resigned as Bihar governor. The presidential nominee, who arrived in Delhi on 19 June, hours after his name was announced by the BJP, has been accorded a ‘Z+’ cover of NSG commandos.

Mediapersons sought to ask questions, but were fended off by NSG commandos. The election of Kovind as India’s 14th President is a virtual certainty with several non-NDA parties too lending their support to BJP’s surprise candidature of the low-profile Dalit leader and a former lawyer.

The event at Connuaght Place was also attended by Union ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Vijay Goel, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, besides senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi.

First Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 09 58 AM IST
Topics: Ram Nath Kovind Yoga Day International Yoga Day Delhi NDA presidential candidate

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share