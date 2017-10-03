India’s infrastructure output grows 4.9% in August: Govt

The output grew 4.9% in August compared with a revised 2.6% year-on-year growth in July. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s annual infrastructure output grew at its fastest pace in five months in August, driven by higher coal and electricity production, government data showed on Tuesday.

The output grew 4.9% in August compared with a revised 2.6% year-on-year growth in July.

During April-August, the annual output growth was 3.0%, data showed.

Eight infrastructure sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, electricity, steel, cement, and fertiliser, accounting for about 40% weight in index of industrial production.

Electricity production grew 10.3% in August from a year ago, while coal output grew 15.3%.