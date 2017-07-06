Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 11 06 AM IST

Ahead of G20 summit, Vladimir Putin calls sanctions ‘covert form’ of protectionism

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that protectionism was becoming widespread and a behavioural norm

Michael Nienaber
A file photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

Berlin: Russia is in favour of an open and rules-based trade order to boost global growth, and sanctions imposed against Moscow are a “covert form” of protectionism, President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying on Thursday ahead of a G20 summit in Germany.

“I’m convinced that only open trade relations based on uniform norms and standards can stimulate growth of the global economy and support a progressive development of intergovernmental relations,” Putin wrote in a guest article published in German business daily Handelsblatt on Thursday.

    Putin said that protectionism was becoming widespread and a behavioural norm. “And unilaterally imposed and politically motivated sanctions on investment, trade and, in particular, technology transfer become its covert form,” Putin said.

    “In our opinion, such sanctions not only have no perspective, but they also contradict the G20 principles for interacting in the interests of all countries of the world.” Reuters

    First Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 11 06 AM IST
    Topics: G20 Vladimir Putin sanctions protectionism Russia

