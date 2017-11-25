Lucknow to elect first woman mayor in 100 years

A file photo of Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building in Lucknow. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has already India its first woman governor and chief minister but Lucknow is set to make history on Sunday by electing its first woman mayor in 100 years.

Freedom fighters Sarojini Naidu and Sucheta Kriplani were the country’s first woman governor and chief minister respectively.

Naidu, popularly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, was the governor of the United Provinces, now known as Uttar Pradesh, from 1947 to 1949. Kriplani, who held the chief minister’s office from 1963 to 1967, had come to the forefront during the Quit India Movement in 1942. She worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi during the Partition riots.

A woman has never before been elected as head of the municipal body. This time, however, the Lucknow mayoral seat has been reserved for women, hence all parties have fielded women candidates.

The city got its chance to elect a woman mayor 100 years after the Uttar Pradesh Municipalities Act came into existence.

The Samajwadi Party has selected Meera Vardhan, kin of educationist Acharya Narendra Dev and the Congress has pitched Prema Awasthi, wife of the former Congress legislator Surendra Nath.

The civic polls will be held in the state capital tomorrow in the second leg of the three-phase municipal elections across Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow has thrice sent a woman to the Lok Sabha as its representative with Sheila Kaul being elected in 1971, 1980 and 1984.