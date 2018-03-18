RBI says demonetised notes are being shredded, briquetted

RBI said for the year ended 30 June, 2017, that only Rs16,050 crore of the Rs15.44 lakh crore in old high denomination notes had not returned. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Demonetised Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes, which have been counted and processed for genuineness, are shredded and briquetted before being disposed of through a tendering process, the RBI has said. The central bank had earlier estimated the value of old Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes received, as on 30 June, 2017, at Rs15.28 trillion.

“Old currency notes which include demonetised Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes are counted and processed in sophisticated currency verification and processing system. The notes processed are shredded and briquetted in the shredding and briquetting system installed in various RBI offices,” the RBI said in reply to an RTI query filed by a PTI correspondent.

Once compressed into ‘bricks’, the shredded notes disposed of through a tendering process, according to the reply. “RBI does not recycle such processed notes,” the RBI said. At least 59 sophisticated Currency Verification and Processing (CVPS) machines are in operation in various branches of RBI across the country to process demonetised notes for their arithmetical accuracy and genuineness.

The government had on 8 November, 2016 banned the use of Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes and allowed the holders of these currency bills to deposit them with banks or use them at certain notified utilities. In its annual report for 2016-17 released on 30 August last year, the RBI said Rs15.28 lakh crore, or 99% of the demonetised notes, had returned to the banking system.

The central bank said in the report, for the year ended 30 June, 2017, that only Rs16,050 crore of the Rs15.44 lakh crore in old high denomination notes had not returned. As on 8 November, 2016, there were 1,716.5 crore pieces of Rs500 and 685.8 crore pieces of Rs1,000 notes in circulation, totalling Rs15.44 lakh crore, it had said. PTI