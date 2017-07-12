Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jul 12 2017. 03 29 PM IST

Kaspersky Lab complains it has been drawn into US-Russia geopolitical game

Kaspersky’s press service says the cyber security firm happened to be dragged into a geopolitical fight where each side is trying to use the company as a pawn in its game

Katya Golubkova
The Trump administration on Tuesday removed Kaspersky Lab from list of approved vendors used by government agencies to purchase technology equipment, amid concerns its products could be used by the Kremlin to gain entry into US networks. Photo: Reuters
The Trump administration on Tuesday removed Kaspersky Lab from list of approved vendors used by government agencies to purchase technology equipment, amid concerns its products could be used by the Kremlin to gain entry into US networks. Photo: Reuters

    Moscow: Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday it had fallen victim to geopolitical sparring between Russia and the US, but said it was ready to respond to any questions from US officials, the RIA news agency reported.

    The Trump administration on Tuesday removed Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from two lists of approved vendors used by government agencies to purchase technology equipment, amid concerns its products could be used by the Kremlin to gain entry into US networks.

    “By all appearances, Kaspersky Lab happened to be dragged into a geopolitical fight where each side is trying to use the company as a pawn in its game,” RIA quoted the company’s press service as saying.

    Company head Eugene Kaspersky has more than once proposed meeting US government officials and has offered to testify to the US Congress “to respond to all questions from the US government that may arise”, the press service was cited as saying.Reuters

