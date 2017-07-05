India preparing database of R&D accomplishments in renewable energy

New Delhi: The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) says India’s research and development (R&D) accomplishments in renewable energy don’t get the recognition they deserve.

To correct this, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is now preparing a detailed database of such work, which it believes will help in shaping R&D road map for renewables in the country.

“R&D support in renewables has resulted in achievements in many areas. Putting biomass on technology ladder for various applications, technologies for bio-CNG, development of a number of solar technologies, industry-driven hydrogen energy research are some of the shining examples. However, India’s research and development accomplishment is not cited in a manner, as it deserves and has not been presented in a consolidated manner,” MNRE said in a note on Tuesday.

Thus, it has initiated an exercise for developing a compendium of India’s research accomplishments in renewable energy area.

“Five areas viz, solar PV (photo-voltaic), solar thermal, wind energy, biomass energy and new technologies are proposed to be covered,” the note said.

MNRE has already written directly to “institutions and organizations” involved in renewable energy research to provide inputs regarding their achievements.

But in order to ensure that the information they are seeking is exhaustive and representative of the research accomplishments of the country, MNRE has now decided to seek inputs from all individuals, institutions and organizations who have contributed in renewable energy research.

“We request all those who have contributed in renewable energy research and have not been approached individually by the ministry (MNRE), to provide inputs …,” MNRE said.

The renewable energy ministry feels that this will not only help them in “correctly reflecting contributions, but will also help in shaping research and development roadmap for renewables in India.”

The ministry has already formed a core group to coordinate the study. It has sought inputs from all concerned agencies and institutions by the third week of July after which the study report is scheduled to be finalized by the second week of August.