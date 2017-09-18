Y.C. Modi, special CBI director, named NIA chief

Y.C. Modi will take over from Sharad Kumar after the latter completes his tenure on 30 October.

New Delhi: The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) named senior IPS officer Y.C. Modi to head the National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Modi, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was part of the Supreme Court-appointed special investigation team that probed the 2002 Gujarat riot cases. Modi will hold the post till his superannuation, i.e. 31 May 2021, the order said. Modi currently works as special director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ACC has also approved the appointment of Modi as officer on special duty in NIA with immediate effect to ensure a smooth takeover. Modi will take over from Sharad Kumar after the latter completes his tenure on 30 October, the order said. Kumar, who was appointed director general of NIA in July 2013, has been given two extensions. In October 2016, he was given a one-year extension, apparently to help the agency complete some important probes, including the Pathankot terror case, terror strikes in Kashmir, Burdwan blast case and the Samjhauta blast cases.

Another senior IPS officer, Rajni Kant Misra, has been appointed director general of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Misra has been appointed director general of the SSB till the date of his superannuation, i.e. 31 August 2019, the DoPT order said. Misra, a 1984 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is at present additional director general in the Border Security Force (BSF).