Militants kill civilian in Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: Militants on Saturday night shot dead a civilian in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said.

Aijaz Ahmad Malik (27) was shot at and critically injured by militants outside his residence at Arrubugh in Pulwama around 10.30 PM, a police official said. Malik was rushed to a hospital here for treatment but succumbed to injuries., the official added.

It was not immediately known why the militants targeted the civilian, he said.