Revenue collected under GST in October at Rs95,000 crore: Sushil Modi

Bengaluru: The revenue collected under the goods and services tax (GST) in October was Rs95,131 crore and average revenue shortfall of states has come down to 17.6%, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said on Saturday.

The government had collected Rs93,141 crore revenue under the GST in September.

Modi, who heads the group of ministers (GoM) on GST Network, said the average revenue shortfall of all states for August was 28.4% and it has come down to 17.6% in October. “This is a good indication. It shows the system is slowly stabilising,” he told reporters in Bengaluru after a meeting of the GoM.

In rupee terms, the revenue shortfall of all states has come down from Rs12,208 crore in August to Rs7,560 crore in October, he said.