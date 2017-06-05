TTV Dhinakaran meets Sasikala in prison

Dhinakaran said he will plan his future course of action after meeting Sasikala and will base his actions on her guidance. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: AIADMK (Amma) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, out on bail in a case of alleged bribery, on Monday met his party chief and aunt V.K. Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara prison.

“Dhinakaran today met Sasikala at our prison. However, I do not have any information about what transpired between the two leaders,” a Parapanna Agrahara prison official said. A close associate of Dhinakaran, however, said the leader discussed current developments within the party with Sasikala. After Tamil Nadu ministers said on 18 April that they were dumping the top duo, Dhinakaran had said he was stepping aside in deference to their wish. But he recently asserted that he will continue party work, contrary to his earlier stand.

Tamil Nadu finance minister and senior AIADMK (Amma) leader D. Jayakumar said in Chennai on Monday that Dhinakaran should stick to his stand of keeping away from party affairs. Earlier on Monday, Dhinakaran had told reporters at Hosur en route to Bengaluru to meet Sasikala that a section of state ministers had revolted against him due to “some fears”, but declined to say what they were. Dhinakaran said he will plan his future course of action after meeting Sasikala and will base his actions on her guidance.

Senior Tamil Nadu cabinet ministers had revolted against Dhinakaran and said he and his “family”—an obvious reference to Sasikala—will be kept out of the party and the government. The leader was recently released on bail by a Delhi court last week in a case of allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official to wrest the AIADMK’s “two leaves” symbol.

Dhinakaran had kicked up a fresh row on his role in the party when he said he would “continue party work” since he had said in April that he was keeping away from party affairs.