Amarnath yatra to continue despite attack, bodies of victims airlifted to Delhi

Jammu: The bodies of seven Amarnath pilgrims killed in a terror attack in Kashmir along with 19 injured people were airlifted to New Delhi on Tuesday.

Terrorists on Monday night killed seven Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat, including six women, and injured 32 others as they struck at a bus in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, in the worst attack on the annual pilgrimage since the year 2000.

More From Livemint »

The deputy chief minister, who accompanied chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to Anantnag, said the injured were out of danger.

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Mandeep Bhandari said the Amarnath yatra will continue from Jammu tomorrow. “The yatra will not be disrupted and it will continue as per the plans tomorrow,” he told PTI.