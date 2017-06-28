Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 10 40 AM IST

Tension in Haryana village after flags inscribed with ‘786’ put up in temple

PTI
Representational image. The incident took place two days after a group of men entered a mosque at Anchra Khurd village in Jind district and allegedly injured three people including an imam. Photo: PTI
Jind: Tension mounted in a Haryana village after a few blue-coloured flags inscribed with ‘786’ were put up at an under-construction temple. The number 786 is considered holy by some Muslims.

The incident took place two days after a group of men entered a mosque at Anchra Khurd village in Jind district and allegedly injured three people including an imam, police said. Policemen have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

After the attack on the Imam on Sunday night, senior superintendent of police Shashank Anand reached the village along with administration officials and spent the whole night there to keep the situation under control.

Though it was a tense Eid, but the village did not witness any untoward incident due to the presence of police.

First Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 10 40 AM IST
Topics: Haryana Haryana village unrest temple construction site 786 attack on imam

