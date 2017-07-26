Tejaswi won’t resign, say Lalu Prasad Yadav, puts ball in Nitish’s court

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday ruled out resignation of his son, deputy chief minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav over the land-for-hotels case.

In a press conference held in Patna today, Lalu also said that the Nitish Kumar government is not in danger. The RJD chief conducted the press conference with wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi seated next to him.

Lalu claimed that he spoke to “Nitish yesterday” and the CM has not sought the resignation of Tejaswi, NDTV reported.

“We have built the alliance with great difficulty, it will endure,” Firstpost quotes Lalu as saying.

The RJD chief, however, added that Nitish can pull out of the alliance if he wants to, clearly signalling that who will take the blame in case the alliance is scrapped, the report added.