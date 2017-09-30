5 new governors appointed, Banwarilal Purohit to head Tamil Nadu, Satyapal Malik Bihar

President Ram Nath Kovind appoints of new governors of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit was on Saturday appointed as the governor of Tamil Nadu while Satyapal Malik would be the new governor of Bihar. Jagdish Mukhi will take the place of Purohit as the governor of Assam.

The appointments of five governors, including for Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, and Lt governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands were announced by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday morning.

Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao was holding the additional charge of governor of Tamil Nadu and there had been demands of appointment of a full-time governor in view of the political situation in the state.

Satya Pal Malik, former MP and BJP’s national vice president, has been appointed the governor of Bihar. The post had fallen vacant after Kovind was nominated as the BJP’s presidential candidate.

Admiral (Retd) Devendra Kumar Joshi will be the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in place of Mukhi, a press release issued by the president’s office said.

Former member of Bihar Legislative Council Ganga Prasad has been appointed as the governor of Meghalaya. Brig (Retd) B.D. Mishra will be the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, the release said.