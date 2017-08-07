Hotels in line of govt fire over Gorkhaland stir

At least 100 such properties have been identified, and it is likely that the administration will order water and power supply to be disconnected as the first step to penalize them. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Darjeeling: Amid an indefinite strike approaching two months, the district administration of Darjeeling has launched a crackdown against hoteliers who have expanded their properties in violation of building regulations after it transpired that Gorkhaland activists were attacking security personnel from hotel terraces.

The district administration has started to send notices to hotels and homestays under the 150-year-old Sarais Act, which empowers the district magistrate to order demolition of extensions that do not comply with building regulations and are seen as unsuitable for accommodating people. The move is being seen by the local community as an intimidating tactic.

A large number of hotels have been expanded in the past few years in violation of building regulations while the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) was in control of the local municipal body—the sanctioning authority for building plans, said a key district official, who asked not to be named.

At least 100 such properties have been identified, and it is likely that the administration will order water and power supply to be disconnected as the first step to penalize them, this person added.

Hotels in Darjeeling are wallowing in losses because of the general strike called in demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland, and this move by the administration could not have come at a worse time.

This is just another instance of how the West Bengal government is trying to intimidate the people of Darjeeling with the aim of undermining the agitation for Gorkhaland, said Amar Singh Rai, a legislator from the GJM and the former chairperson of the Darjeeling municipality.

“In my view, 90% of hotels in Darjeeling have extensions violating building regulations, but the administration is going after a section of hotel-owners who expanded their properties after the GJM took control of the municipal body,” he added.

Violations are rampant in Darjeeling, starting from before the GJM came into being. The GJM tried to regularise the illegal extension of these buildings, according to Rai.

A senior police officer in the district said it was found in several skirmishes in the past two months that Gorkha activists were hurling stones at security personnel from the safety of hotel terraces. Also, they may be facing losses now, but hotel owners have traditionally funded political movements in Darjeeling, he added, asking not to be identified.

Hoteliers in Darjeeling, who claimed they have not received any notice from the district administration yet, are currently more worried about settling claims for refunds from guests who had booked rooms.

Banks are not functioning. Internet connections have also been blocked by the administration. Amit Khatri, owner of Hotel Broadway, said he owed guests who had booked rooms around Rs3 lakh in refund, but was unable to pay them because he neither had access to his bank nor an internet connection. “Some guests are threatening to take us to court,” he added.