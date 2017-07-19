NSSO to conduct survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene in July 2018

New Delhi: The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) is planning to launch an all-India survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing conditions in July next year, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The NSSO, in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has been regularly conducting nation-wide surveys on various socio-economic subjects. “During its next round, i.e 76th round (July 2018 - December 2018), NSSO has planned to conduct an all-India survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing conditions; and disability,” said MOSPI minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Currently, 75th round of National Sample Survey on Household Consumer Expenditure and Household Social Consumption on Health and Education is in progress. Fieldwork for collection of data for survey is from July 2017 to June 2018, the minister said.

He added that NSSO has also launched a new category - unemployment survey. The minister further said that with a view to collect data directly using handheld IT devices in place of paper schedule is being used for the periodic labour force survey.

“Further, a standing steering committee of NSSO on IT has been constituted to facilitate switching over from the paper schedule, being used for collection of data in its regular socio-economic surveys, to digital methods and tools,” said Gowda.