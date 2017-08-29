Heavy rains lash south Gujarat, IMD issues alert for next 48 hours

Meteorological department predicts heavy to very heavy rains in the region over the next two days. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: Heavy rains lashed south Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra disrupting normal life on Tuesday, with the meteorological department predicting heavy to very heavy rains in the region over the next two days.

A low-pressure area with upper air cyclonic circulation has caused heavy rainfall in the region, a release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Surat and Valsad districts in south Gujarat, and Junagadh, Botad, Morbi, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Mahuva in Saurashtra were among the districts that received heavy rainfall since last night.

The IMD said Surat received 108 mm rainfall, while Valsad received 69 mm rainfall last night. Bhavnagar and Rajkot received 96 mm and 58.9 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same time.

Several parts of these districts faced electricity blackouts and heavy water-logging, disrupting traffic movement.

During the day today, several tehsils of Junagadh, Botad, Morbi, Kheda and Bhavnagar districts received between 85 mm to 50 mm rainfall, the state’s Emergency Response Centre said.

Due to the heavy rainfall, at least 39 dams in the state are overflowing, while another 31 dams have received 99% water. Seventeen dams are 80-90% full, it said. The Meteorological department said heavy to very heavy rains is expected in south Gujarat and coastal districts of Saurashtra in the next 48 hours.