Former Samajwadi Party MLC Sarojini Agarwal joins BJP
Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party (SP) member of UP legislative council Sarojini Agarwal on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the ruling party’s headquarters in Lucknow in the presence of deputy chief minister and state BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya.
On 4 August, Agarwal had resigned from the legislative council membership, saying that she was not feeling comfortable in the party as senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was being ignored.
“I had been a party MLC twice due to Netaji (Mulayam). As he is not active in the party, I have resigned. I don’t have problems with anyone in the party and I respect everyone. I felt awkward after split in the party and did not feel like working in it,” Agarwal had said.
On Wednesday, SP MLC Ashok Bajpai resigned from the UP legislative council.
Latest News »
- Pakistan court suggests changes to notorious blasphemy law to stop its misuse
- Prasoon Joshi, new censor board chief, wants to make a ‘positive difference’
- Gold price spirals on brewing tension between US, North Korea
- GMCC calls emergency meeting to decide next course of action on Gorkhaland stir
- Children’s death at BRD Medical Collage: Centre seeks report, MoS for health to visit Gorakhpur