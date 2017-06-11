| E-Paper
Last Modified: Sun, Jun 11 2017. 09 34 AM IST

EasyJet flight to London makes unscheduled landing over ‘suspicious talk’

EasyJet flight was diverted to Cologne-Bonn airport with 151 passengers evacuated on emergency slides

An EasyJet flight was forced to make emergency landing in Germany. File Photo: AFP

Berlin: An EasyJet flight to London has made an unscheduled stop in Germany after the pilot became concerned about a suspicious conversation on board.

The plane coming from the Slovenian capital Ljubljana landed at Cologne-Bonn airport at about 10pm IST on Saturday.

Airport authorities said in a statement that the 151 passengers on board disembarked the plane using emergency slides and were taken to a transit gate where they were checked by police.

German news agency dpa reports that police also destroyed a piece of baggage that couldn’t be assigned to anybody on board.

Take-offs and landings were suspended for three hours, causing 10 flights to be diverted to other airports and delays to over a dozen more.

First Published: Sun, Jun 11 2017. 09 34 AM IST