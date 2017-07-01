Traders, restaurants have 3 weeks to opt for concessional GST scheme

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Saturday said that manufacturers, restaurants and traders opting for the scheme for paying a concessional goods and services tax (GST) rate of 0.5%-2.5% should intimate their choice to the IT company managing tax returns, the GST Network (GSTN), by 21 July.

Eateries, manufacturers and traders with annual sales less than Rs75 lakh can opt for the scheme called the ‘composition scheme’ under which a low GST rate can be paid and avoid the rigors of compliance. However, the scheme does not allow beneficiaries to claim credit for taxes paid by their material suppliers and service providers. A finance ministry statement said that the scheme is open from 22 July.

Eligible restaurants can pay 2.5% of turnover as GST, while a manufacturer can pay 1% of sales and traders, 0.5% of sales.

For businesses and traders in general, the process of getting GST registration should be completed by 22 September, the ministry said.

A small trader whose turnover rises to Rs20 lakh, the threshold for getting registered for paying GST, should seek registration within a month of crossing the sales threshold. Till a GST identification number is granted, provisional registration number could be used for issuing invoices. Such traders or small businesses can also opt for the composition scheme at the time of filing for registration, said the ministry.

GSTN has reopened the registration process for existing indirect tax payers and also allowed registration of new assessees from 25 June. A Rs20 lakh sales threshold for getting GST registration implies that small traders with about Rs5,500 sales a day will come under GST, considered by many as a low threshold. The composition scheme allows assessees with sales up to Rs75 lakh avoid the rigors of paperwork.