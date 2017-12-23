Army major, 3 soldiers killed in Pakistan firing along LoC

The firing along the Line of Control took place around 1215 hours, an army officer said. Photo: HT

Jammu: Pakistani troops opened fire on an Indian Army patrol, killing a Major and three soldiers, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

The firing took place around 1215 hours, an army officer said. In the sudden firing, an Army Major and three soldiers were killed, the officer said. Indian troops were retaliating effectively, the officer said. Further details are awaited, he added.