Army major, 3 soldiers killed in Pakistan firing along LoC

The incident happened along the Line of Control in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after Pakistan Army opened fire on an Indian Army patrol
Last Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 06 14 PM IST
PTI
The firing along the Line of Control took place around 1215 hours, an army officer said. Photo: HT
The firing along the Line of Control took place around 1215 hours, an army officer said. Photo: HT

Jammu: Pakistani troops opened fire on an Indian Army patrol, killing a Major and three soldiers, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.

The firing took place around 1215 hours, an army officer said. In the sudden firing, an Army Major and three soldiers were killed, the officer said. Indian troops were retaliating effectively, the officer said. Further details are awaited, he added.

First Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 06 14 PM IST
