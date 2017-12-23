Army major, 3 soldiers killed in Pakistan firing along LoC
The incident happened along the Line of Control in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after Pakistan Army opened fire on an Indian Army patrol
Last Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 06 14 PM IST
Jammu: Pakistani troops opened fire on an Indian Army patrol, killing a Major and three soldiers, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said.
The firing took place around 1215 hours, an army officer said. In the sudden firing, an Army Major and three soldiers were killed, the officer said. Indian troops were retaliating effectively, the officer said. Further details are awaited, he added.
First Published: Sat, Dec 23 2017. 06 14 PM IST
Topics: LoC LoC firing India Pakistan army major killed
