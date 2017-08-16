Govt brings knee implants under price control, after cardiac stents

The reduction in knee implant prices will result in savings of around Rs1,500 crore annually for an estimated 1.5 lakh patients requiring knee replacement surgery every year. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: After cardiac stents, the government on Wednesday fixed a price range for knee implants—from Rs54,000 to Rs1.14 lakh—nearly 70% lower than most surgeries currently cost.

With private hospitals reportedly charging exorbitant rates, the government capped the maximum retail price of the keen implants, a move that will save patients an estimated Rs1,500 crore annually.

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced from the ramparts of Red Fort in his Independence Day speech that prices of knee surgery would be brought down.

As part of the initiative, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the price of widely used Chromium Cobalt knee implants at Rs54,720. It used to cost between Rs1.58 lakh and Rs2.5 lakh earlier. The NPPA had earlier this month stated that the average trade margin on orthopaedic knee implants were found to be as high as 313%.

“Government will not remain a mute spectator and will not allow this illegal and unethical profiteering,” chemicals and fertilisers minister Ananth Kumar said on Wednesday, adding

The government had in February slashed the maximum price of cardiac stents by up to 85% by capping them at Rs7,260 for bare metal ones and Rs29,600 for the drug-eluting variety, from the market rates of Rs45,000 and Rs1.21 lakh, respectively.

“After cardiac stents, we have now decided to bring all kinds of knee implants under price control. In our country 1.5 to 2 crore people suffer from knee problems, who need health assistance,” Kumar said. “The government will not be a mute spectator to illegal and unethical profiteering,” he added. “Today across the country, private hospitals have increased prices of knee implant surgeries. They are indulging in unethical profiteering. To stop this and give relief to patients, we have taken this decision,” he said.

The decision has been taken keeping people’s interest and health security of the nation into consideration, Kumar said, adding that according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, by 2020, osteoarthritis is going to be the fourth largest cause of immobility globally.

The minister also warned of stringent action against hospitals, importers, retailers if they charged in excess of the maximum retail price, saying that the government would recover excess profit from such knee implants with 18% interest and may also cancel licences of hospitals.

Asked whether the medical device industry would be able to recover their costs under the new prices, Kumar said, “The MRP has been fixed after taking into account the landed cost and there will be comfortable margins for the industry.”

Reacting to the development, medical device industry body MTaI said it is reviewing the order from NPPA.

Under the new price regime, the MRP of most widely used complete knee implant (Cobalt-Chromium) has been fixed at Rs54,720 plus GST, a reduction of 65% from earlier average MRP of Rs158,324. This particular type of knee implant has around 80% market share.

The new MRP of special metal titanium and oxidised zirconium has been fixed at Rs76,600, plus GST, down 69% from an average rate of Rs249,251 earlier.

High flexibility knee implants will now cost Rs56,490 plus GST, down 69% from average MRP of Rs1,81,728 earlier. Special metal and high flexibility knee implants account for another 17% of the market.

Revision implants for second surgery, which patients normally need after 10 years, will now cost Rs1,13,950 plus GST, lower by 59% from average MRP of Rs276,869.

Lastly, the MRP of specialised implants for cancer and tumour has been fixed at Rs113,950 which used to be priced around Rs4-9 lakh.