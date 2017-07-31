Govt approves 2 electronic manufacturing clusters for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Two electronics manufacturing clusters will be set up in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. File photo: Bloomberg

Hyderabad: The ministry of electronics and information and technology has given approval to set up two electronics manufacturing clusters in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Ajay Kumar, additional secretary, ministry of electronics and IT tweeted that the Centre has given approval for 500 acre electronic manufacturing cluster to be set up by APIIC in Chitoor in Andhra Pradesh and the project cost will be Rs340 crore.

“Approval by @GoI_MeitY for 600 acre Electronic Mfg Cluster to be set up by TSIIC in Hyderabad. Project Cost Rs 667 cr.@TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS,” Kumar said in another tweet.

Reacting to it, Telangana IT and industries minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted “thanks Ajay Ji (Ajay Kumar) for the good news”.