‘Peepli Live’ director Mahmood Farooqui’s rape conviction set aside

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday acquitted ‘Peepli’ Live director Mahmood Farooqui in a rape case filed against him by an American woman scholar.

Relying on the established principle of criminal law of proving guilt ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ for a conviction, the court said that Farooqui had to be given a ‘benefit of doubt.’

The written order is expected to elaborate the grounds for such a benefit.

In July last year, the trial court had found him guilty of the offence—, sentencing him to 7 years imprisonment and ordering a fine of Rs50,000 to be imposed on him, for payment to the victim.

The assault was said to have occurred on 28 March 2015 at Farooqui’s Sukhdev Vihar residence when the woman had gone to meet him seeking help for her research on Baba Gorakhnath. The accused allegedly assaulted the scholar while she was in an inebriated condition.

The victim’s lawyer, Vrinda Grover, was unavailable for comments.