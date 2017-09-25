Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 03 53 PM IST

‘Peepli Live’ director Mahmood Farooqui’s rape conviction set aside

The Delhi high court acquitted ‘Peepli Live’ director Mahmood Farooqui in a rape case filed against him by an American woman scholar
Shreya Agarwal
File photo. The court had on 30 July held Mahmood Farooqui guilty of raping the American woman last year at his house in a drunken state. Photo: HT
File photo. The court had on 30 July held Mahmood Farooqui guilty of raping the American woman last year at his house in a drunken state. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday acquitted ‘Peepli’ Live director Mahmood Farooqui in a rape case filed against him by an American woman scholar.

Relying on the established principle of criminal law of proving guilt ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ for a conviction, the court said that Farooqui had to be given a ‘benefit of doubt.’

The written order is expected to elaborate the grounds for such a benefit.

In July last year, the trial court had found him guilty of the offence—, sentencing him to 7 years imprisonment and ordering a fine of Rs50,000 to be imposed on him, for payment to the victim.

The assault was said to have occurred on 28 March 2015 at Farooqui’s Sukhdev Vihar residence when the woman had gone to meet him seeking help for her research on Baba Gorakhnath. The accused allegedly assaulted the scholar while she was in an inebriated condition.

The victim’s lawyer, Vrinda Grover, was unavailable for comments.

First Published: Mon, Sep 25 2017. 03 53 PM IST
Topics: Mahmood Farooqui Peepli Live Delhi high court rape case US researcher

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share