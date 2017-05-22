India is a victim of terrorism, says Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia

Donald Trump said US has been a victim of terrorism, from 11 September to the Boston bombings and the Orlando attack. Photo: AP

Riyadh: US President Donald Trump on Sunday regarded India among the nations that suffered terrorism, according to a report.

While addressing the Arab-Islamic-US summit, he said countries must ensure that no terror outfit is existing in their soil. According to an NDTV report, Trump said, “The nations of Europe have also endured unspeakable horror, so too have nations of Africa and South America, India, Russia, China, Australia have all been victims.”

Trump, without naming Pakistan, said, “Every nation has an absolute duty to ensure that terrorists find no quarter on their soil.” He was addressing the heads of 50 Muslim majority countries during his first speech on foreign soil.

He said US has been a victim of terrorism, from 11 September to the Boston bombings and the Orlando attack.

He regarded the fight against terrorism as a “battle between good and evil”, and not a conflict between “the West and Islam”. He pitched for a new course for America’s role in the region, aiming to root out terrorism.

“This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilisations,” he said. “This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil.”

He urged Middle-East nations to fight against Islamic fundamentalism, emphasizing that “95% of the victims of terrorist attacks are themselves Muslims.”

“We must be united to conquer extremism... young Muslim boys and girls should be able to grow up without fear”, adds Trump.

He urged Muslim leaders to play a more proactive role in combating extremism. “The nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them. The nations of the Middle East will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries and for their children,” he said.