IAF orders court of inquiry into Sukhoi jet crash

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry into the accident involving a Sukhoi jet, whose wreckage was found on Friday 60km from Tezpur in Assam.

The Su-30 MKI jet, with two pilots on board, had gone missing on Tuesday shortly after taking off from the Tezpur Salonibari air force station on a routine training sortie.

“A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident,” IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Anupam Banerjee said here.

The wreckage of the jet was found in the thick forest around 60km from Tezpur where it lost radar contact with the base. “The wreckage was located today and ground parties are standing by to be airlifted to the crash site as the area is totally inaccessible.

“Search for flight data recorder and missing crew will be perused by the ground parties after they reach the crash site,” Wg Cdr. Banerjee said.

He said search teams from the Army are attempting to reach the crash site by trekking cross country, adding that their progress was hampered due to inclement weather, thick vegetation and steep gradient of the terrain.

The Su-30 jet had gone off the radar and lost radio contact around 11:10 am on Tuesday when aircraft was around 60km from Tezpur. The aircraft was on a routine training mission as part of a two-aircraft formation.

A massive search operation was launched hours after the jet went missing. However, incessant rain and dense clouds had hampered the search operations in air and on the ground.