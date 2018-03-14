 Parliament productivity abysmally low in budget session - Livemint
Parliament productivity abysmally low in budget session

Rajya Sabha has functioned for 7% of its scheduled time and Lok Sabha for 3% in the second half of the budget session of parliament so far
Last Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 04 31 AM IST
The budget session of the parliament is scheduled to end on 6 April. Photo: PTI
The budget session of the parliament is scheduled to end on 6 April. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In the first week of the second half of the budget session, both the Houses of Parliament saw repeated adjournments with the Rajya Sabha functioning for 7% of its scheduled time and Lok Sabha for 3% of its time. The session, which is scheduled to end on 6 April, has seen adjournments over various issues, including public sector bank frauds and a demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

First Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 03 17 AM IST
