Parliament productivity abysmally low in budget session
Rajya Sabha has functioned for 7% of its scheduled time and Lok Sabha for 3% in the second half of the budget session of parliament so far
Last Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 04 31 AM IST
Latest News »
New Delhi: In the first week of the second half of the budget session, both the Houses of Parliament saw repeated adjournments with the Rajya Sabha functioning for 7% of its scheduled time and Lok Sabha for 3% of its time. The session, which is scheduled to end on 6 April, has seen adjournments over various issues, including public sector bank frauds and a demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
First Published: Wed, Mar 14 2018. 03 17 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
IHS Markit survey finds govt policy a key threat to business confidence
How risky is the retail loan book of banks?
RBI report says demonetisation led to fall in households’ financial assets
Inflation down, GDP growth up: Goldilocks is back but will she stay?
Don’t read too much into Pidilite Industries’s deal-making spree