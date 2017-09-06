Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Sep 06 2017. 10 48 AM IST

Gauri Lankesh’s murder: Truth will never be silenced, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemns the killing of Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh, saying the truth will never be silenced
PTI
Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru. She took more than one bullet and died instantaneously. Photo: AFP
Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru. She took more than one bullet and died instantaneously. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh on Wednesday, saying the truth will never be silenced.

“The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences and love to her family. The culprits have to be punished,” he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, “Gauri a rationalist silenced by gunshots. Her murder is an attempt to stifle reason, to silence those holding contrarian views. Tragic.” Lankesh, who last year lost a defamation case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru. She took more than one bullet and died instantaneously.

Lankesh, said to be in her 50s, edited a Kannada tabloid Lankesh Patrike besides owning some other publications, and was known for her forthright views against hardline Hindutva politics.

First Published: Wed, Sep 06 2017. 10 48 AM IST
Topics: Gauri Lankesh Gauri Lankesh murder Rahul Gandhi Congress Bengaluru

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share