Gauri Lankesh’s murder: Truth will never be silenced, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh on Wednesday, saying the truth will never be silenced.

“The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences and love to her family. The culprits have to be punished,” he said on Twitter.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, “Gauri a rationalist silenced by gunshots. Her murder is an attempt to stifle reason, to silence those holding contrarian views. Tragic.” Lankesh, who last year lost a defamation case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru. She took more than one bullet and died instantaneously.

Lankesh, said to be in her 50s, edited a Kannada tabloid Lankesh Patrike besides owning some other publications, and was known for her forthright views against hardline Hindutva politics.