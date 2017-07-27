Mamata Banerjee blames Centre for not doing enough to prevent floods in Bengal

Kolkata: Two days after she apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in her state, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Centre had not done enough to prevent flooding of low-lying areas in districts such as Howrah, Hoogly, Bankura, Birbhum and West Midnapore. At least eight persons have so far died in floods in the state, according to official records.

Public sector power utility Damodar Valley Corp. (DVC) had not dredged its reservoirs for years, resulting in sharp fall in their holding capacity, Banerjee said, alleging that the flood-like situation in West Bengal was “manmade”. The company is also being blamed for loss to standing crop.

Though DVC is a central public sector undertaking, the states of West Bengal and Jharkhand hold substantial stakes in the company, which manages four dams and a network of canals for flood water management. Banerjee said despite several requests, the Centre had stopped investing in the infrastructure, resulting in substantial diminution in its capacity to cope with heavy rains.

While visiting flood-affected areas of Howrah district on Thursday, Banerjee said DVC didn’t inform the state administration before releasing water from its dams. Advance warning would help with evacuation, she added. But the company denied the allegation saying that officials of the state are consulted when decision are taken on releasing water from its dams.

Decisions on releasing water from dams are taken by Damodar Valley River Regulation Committee (DVRRC), a body comprising representatives from Jharkhand, West Bengal, Central Water Commission (CWC) and DVC, said a key official of the state-owned utility who asked not to be identified.

Water level at the Panchet reservoir is at 431 feet, four feet short of peak capacity, this official said, adding that no water had been released in the past 72 hours from the Maithon reservoir.

The CWC, which advises the DVRRC, has already asked for 185,000 cusecs of water to be released from the Panchet dam on Thursday. DVC is trying to release as little as possible because rain has abated in Jharkhand, said the DVC official.