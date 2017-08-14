T.T.V. Dhinakaran fights ouster bid, says he’s Jayalalithaa’s true heir

T.T.V. Dhinakaran accused Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of trying to prevent MLAs from participating in the meeting and added that the MLAs were being “held captive in Chennai.” Photo: PTI

Chennai: Even as speculation is rife about a merger of the two factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the party’s sidelined deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran held his first public meeting at Melur, near Madurai, to commemorate the birth centenary of party founder M.G. Ramachandran.

With 20 MLAs and four MPs attending the meeting, and a crowd of over 20,000, Dhinakaran declared himself the “true heir” of former chief minister, the late J. Jayalalithaa.

Addressing the meeting, Dhinakaran accused Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of trying to prevent MLAs from participating in the meeting and added that the MLAs were being “held captive in Chennai.”

“Few are spreading false propaganda that this meeting is to topple the government,” Dhinakaran said. “We have to retrieve our ‘two leaves’ symbol. It is our duty to win the 2019 Lok Sabha polls; hence, we have the responsibility to strengthen the party.”

While there has been mounting speculation over a likely merger of the two rival factions—one led by Palaniswami and other by former chief minister O. Panneerselvam, last week, a resolution signed by 27 office-bearers of the AIADMK ruled Dhinakaran’s recent move to appoint new office-bearers as invalid. It also added that the appointment of Dhinakaran as deputy general secretary was not acceptable.

On Monday, Dhinakaran lashed out at the Palaniswami camp, saying, “27 people sitting in the party headquarters cannot decide the fate of AIADMK.”

Hitting out at Panneerselvam, he said that those who are demanding CBI inquiry into Jayalalithaa’s death “should first realise that they were the ones who were in important positions (in the government) when Amma (Jayalalithaa) was hospitalized.”

While power-sharing has been a contentious issue between the two factions, the Panneerselvam camp has also been demanding the sacking of V.K. Sasikala and her family members from the party.

Earlier in the day, Panneerselvam, who met prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, said that he discussed the political situation and the functioning of the Palaniswami government in Tamil Nadu.