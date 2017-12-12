India’s cotton production likely to rise 9% in 2017-18

India is the world’s biggest exporter of cotton after the US. The recent pink bollworm infestation had threatened to cut the cotton crop yields. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India’s cotton production is expected to rise by 9.3% to 37.7 million bales in 2017-18, a top official said on Tuesday. The cotton year starts in October and ends in September.

Textile commissioner Dr Kavita Gupta, who is also the chairperson of the Cotton Advisory Board (CAB), said it has estimated that the country is likely to export 6.7 million bales in the current marketing year that started on 1 October, 15.1% up from 5.82 million bales a year ago.

“CAB has estimated that cotton production in 2017/18 is likely to rise 9.3% to 37.7 million bales,” Gupta told PTI.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of cotton after the United States. However, the recent pink bollworm infestation had threatened to cut the cotton crop yields.