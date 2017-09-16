Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Sep 16 2017. 05 20 PM IST

Indian Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnalil says Yemeni captors did him no physical harm

Tom Uzhunnalil, who was freed after being held 18 months in Yemen, says he was never harmed during captivity, even if his captors feigned hitting him on videos seeking ransom
AP
Officials announced on Tuesday that Tom Uzhunnalil had been freed and brought to Vatican City. Photo: Andrew Medichini/AP
Vatican City: A Catholic priest from India who was freed after being held 18 months in Yemen says he was never physically harmed during his captivity, even if his captors feigned hitting him on videos seeking ransom.

The Rev. Tom Uzhunnalil told reporters Saturday that his kidnappers “have not injured me at all”.

Indian officials announced Tuesday that Uzhunnalil had been freed and brought to Vatican City.

The head of the Salesian order, to which Uzhunnalil belongs, Don. A.F. Artime, said they have no knowledge of any ransom having been paid.

Uzhunnalil lost about 30kg during his ordeal and was generally weakened.

Uzhunnalil said his captors procured tablets to treat his diabetes, and took care of him by giving him food and encouraging exercise indoors.

First Published: Sat, Sep 16 2017. 05 20 PM IST
