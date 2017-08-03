GST rates: Sandesh to attract 5% tax isabgol exempt

The Bengali sweet sandesh will attract 5% GST, CBEC has clarified . Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

New Delhi: The classic Bengali sweet sandesh will attract 5% goods and services tax (GST), whereas fresh isabgol seeds, used to treat digestive problems, will not attract the new levy.

In a set of FAQs on the GST, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) on Thursday clarified that rakhi, in form of kalava or raksha sutra, will attract no GST. Any other rakhi would be classified as per its constituent material and attract GST accordingly.

It said nail polish will attract 28% GST, while lac or shellac bangles will attract 3% rate—commensurate with the rate on precious metals. Kulfi, idli, dosa batter would attract 18%, while wet dates would attract 12% levy.

Clarifying on tax rates on various items, the CBEC said khoya or mawa would attract 5% GST, while dog or cat foods will attract 18% levy.

“Sandesh, whether or not containing chocolate, (will) attract 5% GST,” the FAQ said. Also, fresh isabgol seeds will attract no GST, while dried or frozen isabgol seeds attract 5%. Isabgol husk will attract 5% levy.

Fresh tamarind will attract no GST, while dry ones will attract 12% rate. Hair rubber bands will attract 28% levy, as will battery for mobile handsets.