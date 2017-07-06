Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 11 48 AM IST

Jawan goes missing from army camp in Kashmir, alert sounded

An army jawan has gone missing along with his service rifle from a camp in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, officials said

PTI
Representative image. Army officials said that the jawan’s service rifle and three magazines were also missing. Photo: AP
Representative image. Army officials said that the jawan’s service rifle and three magazines were also missing. Photo: AP

Latest News »

Srinagar: An army jawan has gone missing along with his service rifle from a camp in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, officials said Thursday.

Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, a resident of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, was reported absconding since Wednesday night by the army unit located in Gantmulla area of Baramulla, the officials said.

More From Livemint »

    They said Thoker’s service rifle and three magazines were also missing. An alert has been sounded and security forces have been directed to remain vigilant as the jawan could have joined militant ranks, the officials said.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 11 48 AM IST
    Topics: Zahoor Ahmad Thoker Army jawan militants Gantmulla Baramulla

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share