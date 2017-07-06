Jawan goes missing from army camp in Kashmir, alert sounded
An army jawan has gone missing along with his service rifle from a camp in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, officials said
Srinagar: An army jawan has gone missing along with his service rifle from a camp in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, officials said Thursday.
Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, a resident of Pulwama district in South Kashmir, was reported absconding since Wednesday night by the army unit located in Gantmulla area of Baramulla, the officials said.
They said Thoker’s service rifle and three magazines were also missing. An alert has been sounded and security forces have been directed to remain vigilant as the jawan could have joined militant ranks, the officials said.
First Published: Thu, Jul 06 2017. 11 48 AM IST
