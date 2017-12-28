Income tax searches at properties of T.T.V. Dhinakaran kin

A file photo of T.T.V. Dhinakaran. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Three days after T.T.V. Dhinakaran notched up a thumping victory in the R.K. Nagar bypoll, properties belonging to his family members and associates were searched by income tax (I-T) officials on Wednesday.

According to an I-T official who did not wish to be named, the raids are expected to continue on Thursday.

Dhinakaran, who contested as an independent in the byelection, garnered 50% of the votes, upsetting the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The officials began their search at six premises including those of Midas Golden Distilleries Private Ltd, owned by a relative of jailed politician V.K. Sasikala. Dhinakaran is Sasikala’s nephew.

Midas Golden Distilleries is a supplier to Tasmac, the state-run liquor store network.

Last month, tax raids under Operation Clean Money targeted shell firms belonging to 10 groups, including those run by members of Sasikala’s family and associates. The raids that went on for five days were also conducted at premises of Jaya TV and at the residence of its managing director Vivek Jayaraman, who is also a nephew of Sasikala.

The I-T raids on Wednesday included a private college near Coimbatore.