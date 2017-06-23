Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Fri, Jun 23 2017. 09 13 AM IST

Looking forward to Trump-Modi first meeting: White House

US State Department says the Trump Administration is looking forward to strengthening ties between the United States and India during Narendra Modi visit

Lalit K Jha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at White House on Monday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at White House on Monday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Latest News »

Washington: The United States is looking forward to strengthen ties with India, the Trump Administration has said, ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump next week.

“We’re looking forward to strengthening ties between the United States and India,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

“We have a lot of areas of mutual cooperation, fighting terrorism, we have a lot of people-to-people ties, strong people-to-people ties; so we’re looking forward to that visit,” she said.

Modi and Trump are scheduled to meet at the White House on Monday. This would be the first meeting between the two leaders. After Trump won the presidential elections last November, the two leaders have spoken over phone three times, the last being Trump’s congratulatory phone calls after Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

First Published: Fri, Jun 23 2017. 09 13 AM IST
Topics: US Narendra Modi Donald Trump Modi US Visit White House

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share