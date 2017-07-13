Livemint

Gorkhaland: Gorkhas postpone hunger strike unto death

Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee indefinitely postpone its hunger strike unto death, which was proposed to start from Saturday, in view of the presidential poll on Monday

Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
GJM supporters at a mass rally demand a separate state Gorkhaland during a protest in Sukna near Siliguri on Sunday. Photo: PTI
Kolkata: The Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee on Thursday decided to indefinitely postpone its hunger strike unto death, which was proposed to start from Saturday, in view of the presidential poll on Monday.

Kalyan Dewan, the convenor of the coordination committee, said that the presidential election is of “great importance” in India’s parliamentary democracy. “Our agitation would not have got its due attention had it coincided with it,” he said. “Until we launch the hunger strike, we want to use the time to rally support for our movement and cause across the country.”

    Meanwhile, on Thursday, pro-Gorkhaland activists torched several government buildings in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts and vandalised vehicles headed for Sikkim.

    First Published: Thu, Jul 13 2017. 09 33 PM IST
    Topics: Gorkhaland Gorkhas GJM hunger strike Darjeeling

